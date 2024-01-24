trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713433
VIRAL VIDEO : BTech Pani Puri Wali Uses Mahindra Thar to Tow Cart

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Anand Mahindra has expressed his admiration for a viral video featuring a BTech student, affectionately known as the 'Pani Puri Wali,' using a Mahindra Thar to tow her cart. The heartwarming video showcases the innovative use of the Mahindra Thar, capturing the attention of the Chairman of the Mahindra Group himself. The video, which has gained popularity on social media, highlights the blend of entrepreneurship and creativity as the BTech student ingeniously employs the Mahindra Thar to enhance her street food vending setup.

