VIRAL VIDEO : BTS Wows Everyone with Awesome Dance to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
BTS adds their signature flair to the latest viral dance trend, igniting excitement with their energetic performance to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu.' Originally an Iranian hit titled 'Jamal Jamaloo' from the successful film 'Animal,' the song's rebranded release was fueled by its soaring demand. The captivating dance routine by BTS members V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, and RM has the BTS ARMY enthralled, amplifying the buzz surrounding this dance craze

