Baat Pate Ki: Israel Launches Strikes on Syria

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 01:26 AM IST

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated as Israel launched strikes on residential areas in Syria. The conflict with Syria is worsening, raising concerns about the possibility of a larger war in the region. Is this the beginning of a new chapter in Middle Eastern conflict?