videoDetails

DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 01:08 AM IST

Omar Abdullah is close to forming a government, but his stance on Article 370 appears to be shifting. Initially, he promised to restore it, but now he claims not to deceive the people. Was Article 370 just a vote-winning agenda? Watch DNA for an in-depth analysis of this evolving position.