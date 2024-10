videoDetails

DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 01:14 AM IST

In Kushinagar, a stone-pelting incident occurred during a Durga idol procession, causing tensions and sparking riot-like situations. This isn’t the first time such violence has occurred during Hindu festivals. Why do these attacks happen? Was this pre-planned? Watch the full report.