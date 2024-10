videoDetails

Deshhit: Nargis Bhatt’s Controversial Remark: Will Stone-Pelting Return?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 01:22 AM IST

A viral video of National Conference leader Nargis Bhatt has sparked a fresh debate in Jammu & Kashmir. In the video, Bhatt calls the party’s election victory “freedom,” raising concerns about whether stone-pelting will return if Omar Abdullah becomes CM. Will Kashmir see a revival of past violence? Discover the truth behind this controversial remark and its political implications.