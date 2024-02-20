trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723204
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Playfully Interrupts Local Cricket Game, Chases Players, Sparking Amusement Among Netizens

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
A viral video on social media captures the moment when a local cricket match is unexpectedly disrupted by a bull, sending players scrambling for safety as the unexpected guest takes center stage. The footage showcases the unpredictable and humorous side of sports, leaving viewers amused and intrigued by the unusual turn of events.

