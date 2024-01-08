trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707307
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Cab Driver Turns Uber Experience into Karaoke Extravaganza for Passengers

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us
A cab driver has become a social media sensation thanks to her unconventional approach to passenger entertainment. Her car isn't just a means of transportation; it's a mobile karaoke studio. A video capturing her lively singing sessions with passengers went viral after being shared on Instagram by Good News Movement. The caption reads, "When you order a ride but get karaoke, and a hype woman all in one. A reminder to not take life so seriously. Love this!" The driver, featured on her Instagram page @lyricswithlinda_, continues to share joy with her passengers through musical jamming sessions, creating a unique and memorable ride experience.

All Videos

Will I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ruckus solve soon?
Play Icon3:54
Will I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ruckus solve soon?
Bilkis Bano case: SC delivers huge verdict in Bilkis Bano case
Play Icon1:4
Bilkis Bano case: SC delivers huge verdict in Bilkis Bano case
India-Maldives Controversy: Maldives' Muizzu government bows down to India
Play Icon5:45
India-Maldives Controversy: Maldives' Muizzu government bows down to India
RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon6:45
RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple
PM Modi shares new Bhajan on Lord Shree Ram
Play Icon4:7
PM Modi shares new Bhajan on Lord Shree Ram

Trending Videos

Will I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ruckus solve soon?
play icon3:54
Will I.N.D.I.A. Alliance ruckus solve soon?
Bilkis Bano case: SC delivers huge verdict in Bilkis Bano case
play icon1:4
Bilkis Bano case: SC delivers huge verdict in Bilkis Bano case
India-Maldives Controversy: Maldives' Muizzu government bows down to India
play icon5:45
India-Maldives Controversy: Maldives' Muizzu government bows down to India
RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple
play icon6:45
RJD MLA makes controversial remark on Ram Temple
PM Modi shares new Bhajan on Lord Shree Ram
play icon4:7
PM Modi shares new Bhajan on Lord Shree Ram