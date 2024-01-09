trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707817
VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Metro Commuter's Quirky Attire and Dance to 'Tinku Jiya' Surprises Passengers

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
The latest Delhi Metro video circulating on the internet has surprisingly garnered positive reactions from netizens. The clip features a man dancing energetically to the 2010s hit song 'Tinku Jiya' amidst a crowd of passengers. Notably, most observers in the video are seen smiling and enjoying the impromptu performance, deviating from the usual disapproval that such videos often receive. Some even appreciate the lively act as a refreshing departure from the common WWE-like altercations witnessed on the metro.

