videoDetails

DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

In a proactive move, UP Police has devised a plan to provide high-level security to Hindu deity statues during festivals. This measure aims to prevent any incidents of stone-pelting or vandalism that have marred Hindu celebrations in recent months. Kushinagar is the first district to initiate this protection plan.