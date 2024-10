videoDetails

DNA: List of fake medicines released!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

In a shocking revelation by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), 49 medicines sold across India have been found to be counterfeit. These drugs, commonly used by many, pose serious health risks. With festivals around, consuming fake medicines is a threat just like eating adulterated sweets. Watch this report to understand the impact and what precautions to take.