VIRAL VIDEO: Dogs Lead Pants-less Man on the Funniest Walk Ever

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
In a viral CCTV video, a hilarious dog walk took an unexpected turn. As a man prepared to take his dogs out, the eager furry companions had different plans. The dogs, taking the lead in the walk, not only pulled the man's pants down but also dragged him out of the house. The amusing incident, captured on camera, is making the rounds on social media, adding a dose of laughter to everyone's day. As the eager dogs make their escape, the leash takes matters into its own hands (or paws). First, it manages to pull the man's pants down, adding an element of comedy to the situation. Undeterred, the dogs continue their enthusiastic run, eventually dragging the pants-less man outside the house.

