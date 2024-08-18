Advertisement
Mpox triggers second global alert

Sonam|Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Monkey Pox Virus Symptoms: Another virus has knocked on the world door. This epidemic is called monkeypox, which has affected many countries of the world. What are the symptoms of monkeypox virus? WHO has also taken the disease seriously and declared it a health emergency. The person affected by this disease does not know whether he has chickenpox or he has been affected by this virus. This epidemic is called ampox. Which was also earlier called monkeypox. Recently, a person infected with this virus has been found in Pakistan too. After which India has also become completely alert.

