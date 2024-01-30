trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715783
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Driver Ends Up in Unexpected Location, Requires Police Assistance

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Follow Us
In this Viral Video Vacation Surprise Friends in Gudalur, Tamil Nadu, took a wrong turn using Google Maps while seeking the fastest route back to Karnataka. The scenic hill town turned into an unexpected adventure as the app led them astray in the winding roads of Gudalur, nestled among Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi on Nitish Kumar: 'Little pressure, and he makes a U-turn’...,says Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon2:48
Rahul Gandhi on Nitish Kumar: 'Little pressure, and he makes a U-turn’...,says Rahul Gandhi
Tejashwi Yadav Patna ED Office Update: ED Questions Tejashwi Yadav in Land-for-Jobs Case
Play Icon4:0
Tejashwi Yadav Patna ED Office Update: ED Questions Tejashwi Yadav in Land-for-Jobs Case
IGI Airport Police Arrested Two Fraudsters Exploiting Forgetful Passengers In Delhi
Play Icon0:36
IGI Airport Police Arrested Two Fraudsters Exploiting Forgetful Passengers In Delhi
AAP's Raghav Chadha Expresses Concerns Over Chandigarh Mayor Election, Questions Integrity of Democratic Process
Play Icon0:45
AAP's Raghav Chadha Expresses Concerns Over Chandigarh Mayor Election, Questions Integrity of Democratic Process
Mamata Banerjee on Congress and CPM:'Only TMC can defeat Congress, CPM and BJP...,says Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon0:37
Mamata Banerjee on Congress and CPM:'Only TMC can defeat Congress, CPM and BJP...,says Mamata Banerjee

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi on Nitish Kumar: 'Little pressure, and he makes a U-turn’...,says Rahul Gandhi
play icon2:48
Rahul Gandhi on Nitish Kumar: 'Little pressure, and he makes a U-turn’...,says Rahul Gandhi
Tejashwi Yadav Patna ED Office Update: ED Questions Tejashwi Yadav in Land-for-Jobs Case
play icon4:0
Tejashwi Yadav Patna ED Office Update: ED Questions Tejashwi Yadav in Land-for-Jobs Case
IGI Airport Police Arrested Two Fraudsters Exploiting Forgetful Passengers In Delhi
play icon0:36
IGI Airport Police Arrested Two Fraudsters Exploiting Forgetful Passengers In Delhi
AAP's Raghav Chadha Expresses Concerns Over Chandigarh Mayor Election, Questions Integrity of Democratic Process
play icon0:45
AAP's Raghav Chadha Expresses Concerns Over Chandigarh Mayor Election, Questions Integrity of Democratic Process
Mamata Banerjee on Congress and CPM:'Only TMC can defeat Congress, CPM and BJP...,says Mamata Banerjee
play icon0:37
Mamata Banerjee on Congress and CPM:'Only TMC can defeat Congress, CPM and BJP...,says Mamata Banerjee