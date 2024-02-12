trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720504
VIRAL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Slaps Man at Restaurant, No Apologies Offered

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
A video of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav engaging in a brawl at a Jaipur restaurant has gone viral. The footage captures an angry Elvish slapping a man and later returning to argue before being escorted out by friends. The shocking incident was shared on Twitter.

