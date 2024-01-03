trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705795
VIRAL VIDEO : Food Vlogger's Ant Cocktail Experiment Divides Internet Opinion

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Explore the latest trend in food experimentation with a viral video featuring food vlogger Nitin Tewari, aka 'mr.bartender.' In this unique culinary adventure, Nitin tries a cocktail garnished with ants at a bar in Mumbai. The video has stirred quite a buzz on social media, showcasing the ever-evolving world of creative concoctions. Join the conversation as viewers share their reactions to this daring experiment that pushes the boundaries of taste.

