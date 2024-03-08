NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Gauhar Khan Reacts To Paparazzi Behavior, Said 'Learn How To Talk'

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
In this viral video, Gauahar Khan's candid reaction unfolds as she encounters paparazzi during the premiere of Shaitaan. Watch as the actress expresses her sentiments towards the photographers' behavior in this unmissable moment.

