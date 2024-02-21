trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723373
VIRAL VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan Appears To Ignore Shahid Kapoor At Award Show, Sparks Buzz

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Viral video caught an awkward moment between ex-couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor on the red carpet. In the clip, Kareena appears to ignore Shahid, choosing to pose for the paparazzi instead. The incident has sparked discussions on social media about the exes' encounter at the prestigious awards ceremony.

