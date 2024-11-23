videoDetails

DNA: Report Card- How did Uddhav fail in Maharashtra Election 2024?

Sonam | Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 11:06 PM IST

The results of Maharashtra have brought many things to be happy about for Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. And the biggest thing is that the people's court has now decided that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is the real Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP is the real NCP. The election results have made it clear who the people of Maharashtra are with. Shinde's Shiv Sena fought on 81 seats and won 55 seats. Whereas Shiv Sena Uddhav could win only 21 seats even after contesting on 95 seats.