VIRAL VIDEO : Little Kid Throws Snake, Thinking It's a Twig for Dog to Fetch

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
A brave dad turned hero when his toddler mistook a snake for a twig and tried to play fetch with the family dog. Acting swiftly, the father rescued both the child and the furry friend from potential danger. The heartwarming incident, captured on camera, showcases a parent's protective instincts in action.

