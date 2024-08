videoDetails

DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 01:38 AM IST

Even after eight days have passed since the rape and murder of a lady doctor in Kolkata, the list of allegations and questions is not ending. A new CCTV footage has surfaced of the seminar hall where brutality took place with a female trainee doctor in Kolkata. When CBI intensified its investigation in the whole matter, the former principal of RG Kar College came under the scanner of many questions.