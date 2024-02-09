trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719782
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Little Pumpkin's Adorable Reaction, Giving Heartwarming Smile To Parents At School Event

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
Follow Us
this heartwarming video is a touching illustration of that sentiment. The adorable footage features a young boy's radiant smile upon seeing his parents, leaving viewers with melted hearts. The extraordinary excitement is linked to the child's upcoming performance at a school event, showcasing the profound impact of parental support. The sheer joy on his face emphasizes the importance of being present for our loved ones during significant moments.

All Videos

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Expresses Condolences on Indian Students Deaths, Stresses Commitment to Safety
Play Icon00:45
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Expresses Condolences on Indian Students Deaths, Stresses Commitment to Safety
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Condemns Haldwani Violence, Pledges Swift Action
Play Icon01:52
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Condemns Haldwani Violence, Pledges Swift Action
'Kis muh se inkaar karoon...', says Jayant Chaudhary on joining BJP-led NDA
Play Icon04:58
 'Kis muh se inkaar karoon...', says Jayant Chaudhary on joining BJP-led NDA
PM Modi Joins MPs for Lunch at Parliament Canteen
Play Icon01:44
PM Modi Joins MPs for Lunch at Parliament Canteen
Bareilly Violence: Shyamganj Market in Turmoil as Agitators Throw Stones, Multiple Injuries Reported After Haldwani Incident
Play Icon00:39
Bareilly Violence: Shyamganj Market in Turmoil as Agitators Throw Stones, Multiple Injuries Reported After Haldwani Incident

Trending Videos

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Expresses Condolences on Indian Students Deaths, Stresses Commitment to Safety
play icon0:45
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Expresses Condolences on Indian Students Deaths, Stresses Commitment to Safety
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Condemns Haldwani Violence, Pledges Swift Action
play icon1:52
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Condemns Haldwani Violence, Pledges Swift Action
'Kis muh se inkaar karoon...', says Jayant Chaudhary on joining BJP-led NDA
play icon4:58
'Kis muh se inkaar karoon...', says Jayant Chaudhary on joining BJP-led NDA
PM Modi Joins MPs for Lunch at Parliament Canteen
play icon1:44
PM Modi Joins MPs for Lunch at Parliament Canteen
Bareilly Violence: Shyamganj Market in Turmoil as Agitators Throw Stones, Multiple Injuries Reported After Haldwani Incident
play icon0:39
Bareilly Violence: Shyamganj Market in Turmoil as Agitators Throw Stones, Multiple Injuries Reported After Haldwani Incident