Deshhit: Supreme Court will give its verdict on 'bulldozer action'

Sonam | Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 01:30 AM IST

Owaisi has reached the Supreme Court to ban Baba's bulldozer model which was being described as a symbol of justice against the criminals of daughters, stone pelters and mafias. The news is that Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, a big organization of Muslims, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the bulldozer action.