videoDetails

Rajneeti: Kolkata Lady Doctor Rape Case- BJP’s women’s unit reaches State Women’s Commission office

Sonam | Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

Rajneeti: It has been more than 20 days since the brutality with the doctor daughter in West Bengal. But the demand for justice in this case is still going on. At the same time, politics is also at its peak. It started with the demand to get justice for the victim. The protest has now become an excuse for demonstrations for political parties. On one hand, Mamata Banerjee's supporters are on the streets and on the other hand, BJP's women wing is gheraoing the Women's Commission. Today, BJP launched a lock-down campaign in Bengal. See what kind of ruckus was created during this time.