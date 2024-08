videoDetails

DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

Jaipur police conducted an operation for 14 months. The operation was to catch the kidnapper and save the innocent child. After which the kidnapper Tanuj Chahar has been arrested. But the story here is not just this. When the police started handing over the child to his parents, the child hugged the kidnapper and started crying. After this the kidnapper also became emotional.