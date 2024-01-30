trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715665
VIRAL VIDEO: London Subway Erupts in Violent Brawl as Passengers Scream 'Enough'

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Chaos unfolded inside a London Underground train captured in a viral video, featuring a violent brawl among four men. The shocking incident was recorded by passengers while the train remained idle at the station. In the disturbing footage, a man is forcefully dragged from the train compartment onto the platform floor by three individuals. The video, now widely circulated, shows a relentless assault. Despite being overpowered, the man fights back on the ground, eventually re-entering the train. The altercation only ceased when a Transport for London (TfL) staff member intervened.

