VIRAL VIDEO: Men Transform Sofa into Vehicle, Earns Impressive Nod from Anand Mahindra

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Mahindra shared a three-year-old video that showcases the remarkable ingenuity of two young individuals. The video documents their passion and engineering prowess as they ingeniously transform a conventional recliner sofa into a fully functional 'sofa-car.' As the 1-minute and 45-second clip unfolds, the duo takes viewers on a fascinating journey, starting from the purchase of a basic recliner sofa from an online store to the meticulous process of configuring it with a motor and wheels. Anand Mahindra appreciates the passion and effort poured into the project, emphasizing the need for such 'garage' inventors to propel the country's growth in the automobile sector.

