Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over CM Yogi Gyanvapi Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Yogi Adityanath was in Gorakhpur today. But he gave a statement on the controversial Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi said that Gyanvapi is Baba Vishwanath himself. He further said that Baba Vishwanath is the real form of Gyanvapi. Let us remind you that Gyanvapi is a temple or a mosque. A case is going on in the court regarding this. But before the court's decision, Yogi Adityanath's statement has given a new direction to the ongoing debate on Gyanvapi. Muslim religious leaders and maulanas have opened a front on this statement of Yogi. At the same time, the saint community has welcomed his statement. Questions are being raised whether after Ayodhya, there is now preparation for Gyanvapi.

