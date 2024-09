videoDetails

Badhir News: All meat shops in U.P. to remain closed on Sept 17

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Badhir News: Meat shops will remain closed on 17 September in UP. Meat shops will remain closed on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. Government's decision on the demand of UP-Jain community. Order issued to all officials.