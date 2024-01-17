trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710594
VIRAL VIDEO : Monkey Swipes Man's iPhone at Vrindavan Temple, Returns It After Refreshing Bargain

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
In a hilarious incident at Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan, a monkey swiped a man's iPhone, leading to a creative resolution. The amusing video on Instagram captures the moment when the crowd strikes a deal with the monkey by offering a pack of Frooti. Watch as the nimble thief quickly drops the phone in exchange for the refreshing drink, showcasing the playful antics of monkeys in Indian cities like Mathura and Vrindavan. Such occurrences are not uncommon, leaving both locals and visitors amused by the clever negotiations with the furry culprits.

