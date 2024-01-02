trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705346
VIRAL VIDEO: 'Move Over Tom Cruise' - Anand Mahindra Makes a Case for Desi Showman's Cold Coffee

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
An unassuming Indian cold coffee vendor is stealing the spotlight, courtesy of a viral video shared by business magnate Anand Mahindra. The video captures the vendor's flair for showmanship as he transforms the simple act of preparing cold coffee into a mesmerizing spectacle. Describing the vendor as a potential New Year's Eve party bartender, Mahindra's recent post on X highlights the captivating performance. The footage showcases the vendor theatrically shaking and stirring a glass of coffee, giving it an airborne twist as he skillfully tosses and bounces it off the table before presenting the uniquely blended beverage.

