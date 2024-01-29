trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715278
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui Shares Trophy Moment With Fans After Winning Bigg Boss 17 Finale

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Bigg Boss 17 concludes with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner, triumphing over Abhishek Kumar in the finale. The popular stand-up comedian not only secures the coveted trophy but also bags a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand new Hyundai Creta car. After 15 weeks of intense moments and emotional connections in the reality TV show, Munawar celebrates his victory.

All Videos

Land For Job Scam: Lalu Yadav appears before ED in Bihar
Play Icon3:47
Land For Job Scam: Lalu Yadav appears before ED in Bihar
VIRAL VIDEO: Rinku Singh's Father's LPG Cylinder Delivery Takes the Internet by Storm
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Rinku Singh's Father's LPG Cylinder Delivery Takes the Internet by Storm
Hindu side files new petition in Supreme Court in Gyanvapi Case
Play Icon5:19
Hindu side files new petition in Supreme Court in Gyanvapi Case
Election Commission announces dates for Bihar's 6 Rajya Sabha seats
Play Icon0:41
Election Commission announces dates for Bihar's 6 Rajya Sabha seats
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami makes huge remark on UCC
Play Icon1:5
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami makes huge remark on UCC

Trending Videos

Land For Job Scam: Lalu Yadav appears before ED in Bihar
play icon3:47
Land For Job Scam: Lalu Yadav appears before ED in Bihar
VIRAL VIDEO: Rinku Singh's Father's LPG Cylinder Delivery Takes the Internet by Storm
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Rinku Singh's Father's LPG Cylinder Delivery Takes the Internet by Storm
Hindu side files new petition in Supreme Court in Gyanvapi Case
play icon5:19
Hindu side files new petition in Supreme Court in Gyanvapi Case
Election Commission announces dates for Bihar's 6 Rajya Sabha seats
play icon0:41
Election Commission announces dates for Bihar's 6 Rajya Sabha seats
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami makes huge remark on UCC
play icon1:5
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami makes huge remark on UCC