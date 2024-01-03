trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705813
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Netizens Divided Over Fried Nutella Roti With Sabzi Craze

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Follow Us
This time, it's the fusion of fried Nutella roti with an array of vegetable side dishes (sabzis) that has taken the internet by storm. The Instagram video showcases the process of crafting a chocolate-filled roti dumpling, deep-fried to perfection and served alongside an assortment of sabzi, curries, chutney, and salad. With over 3.1 million views and 34k likes, the video has sparked a mix of reactions, ranging from fascination to a hint of disgust among food enthusiasts. Would you dare to try this unique dish?

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Food Vlogger's Ant Cocktail Experiment Divides Internet Opinion
Play Icon0:28
 VIRAL VIDEO : Food Vlogger's Ant Cocktail Experiment Divides Internet Opinion
VIRAL VIDEO: Instant Regret - Man Gropes Waitress, Faces Swift Consequences
Play Icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO: Instant Regret - Man Gropes Waitress, Faces Swift Consequences
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Takes Stand Over Partner's Birthday Party Contribution with 18 Guests
Play Icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Takes Stand Over Partner's Birthday Party Contribution with 18 Guests
Bihar Singer Swati Mishra Exclusive: 'Ram Ayenge' fame Bihar Singer Swati Mishra EXCLUSIVE
Play Icon11:16
Bihar Singer Swati Mishra Exclusive: 'Ram Ayenge' fame Bihar Singer Swati Mishra EXCLUSIVE
Tejashwi Yadav makes huge remark on ED Action
Play Icon9:42
Tejashwi Yadav makes huge remark on ED Action

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Food Vlogger's Ant Cocktail Experiment Divides Internet Opinion
play icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO : Food Vlogger's Ant Cocktail Experiment Divides Internet Opinion
VIRAL VIDEO: Instant Regret - Man Gropes Waitress, Faces Swift Consequences
play icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO: Instant Regret - Man Gropes Waitress, Faces Swift Consequences
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Takes Stand Over Partner's Birthday Party Contribution with 18 Guests
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Takes Stand Over Partner's Birthday Party Contribution with 18 Guests
Bihar Singer Swati Mishra Exclusive: 'Ram Ayenge' fame Bihar Singer Swati Mishra EXCLUSIVE
play icon11:16
Bihar Singer Swati Mishra Exclusive: 'Ram Ayenge' fame Bihar Singer Swati Mishra EXCLUSIVE
Tejashwi Yadav makes huge remark on ED Action
play icon9:42
Tejashwi Yadav makes huge remark on ED Action