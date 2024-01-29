trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715273
VIRAL VIDEO: Rinku Singh's Father's LPG Cylinder Delivery Takes the Internet by Storm

Jan 29, 2024
In an endearing viral video, Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, is seen delivering LPG cylinders in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, breaking the internet. This touching moment unfolds after Rinku Singh, who has made waves in international cricket, revealed that his father chose to continue his job despite his cricket success. The heartening clip resonates with viewers worldwide, showcasing the dedication and humility of Rinku's family.

