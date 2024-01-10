trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708152
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: ROFL-Worthy Dog Walk Adventure with Man and His Furry Companions

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us
A funny video making the rounds on social media shows a man getting an unexpected ride from his four dogs. The clip, shared by pupscomfort on Instagram, captures the moment the dogs eagerly pull their owner out of the house when he's not wearing pants. In the chaos, the man shouts for help, but a young girl who comes to the door ends up laughing instead of assisting. The lighthearted incident brings a humorous touch to the everyday adventures of owning dogs.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Dogs Lead Pants-less Man on the Funniest Walk Ever
Play Icon0:13
VIRAL VIDEO: Dogs Lead Pants-less Man on the Funniest Walk Ever
BTS Lights Up the Internet with Viral Dance Video to Honey Singh's 'First Kiss' Viral Song
Play Icon0:20
BTS Lights Up the Internet with Viral Dance Video to Honey Singh's 'First Kiss' Viral Song
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's Party Prank Takes Unexpected Turn as He Gets Stuck in Vase, Friends Burst into Laughter
Play Icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's Party Prank Takes Unexpected Turn as He Gets Stuck in Vase, Friends Burst into Laughter
Swami Prasad Maurya makes controversial remark on Kar Sevaks
Play Icon1:25
Swami Prasad Maurya makes controversial remark on Kar Sevaks
VIRAL VIDEO : Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's Throwback Travel Vlog in Rajgir Takes Internet by Storm
Play Icon1:32
VIRAL VIDEO : Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's Throwback Travel Vlog in Rajgir Takes Internet by Storm

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Dogs Lead Pants-less Man on the Funniest Walk Ever
play icon0:13
VIRAL VIDEO: Dogs Lead Pants-less Man on the Funniest Walk Ever
BTS Lights Up the Internet with Viral Dance Video to Honey Singh's 'First Kiss' Viral Song
play icon0:20
BTS Lights Up the Internet with Viral Dance Video to Honey Singh's 'First Kiss' Viral Song
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's Party Prank Takes Unexpected Turn as He Gets Stuck in Vase, Friends Burst into Laughter
play icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's Party Prank Takes Unexpected Turn as He Gets Stuck in Vase, Friends Burst into Laughter
Swami Prasad Maurya makes controversial remark on Kar Sevaks
play icon1:25
Swami Prasad Maurya makes controversial remark on Kar Sevaks
VIRAL VIDEO : Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's Throwback Travel Vlog in Rajgir Takes Internet by Storm
play icon1:32
VIRAL VIDEO : Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's Throwback Travel Vlog in Rajgir Takes Internet by Storm