Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2793232https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/new-guest-arrives-at-pm-modis-residence-video-viral-2793232.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

New guest arrives at PM Modi's Residence, Video Viral

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
PM Modi Welcomes New Guest: A special guest has come to PM Modi's house. PM Modi gave information about this through social media. Prime Minister Modi has posted a video on Instagram. In which he is seen with a calf in the PM House. PM Modi is caressing the cow with great love. PM Modi told that he has named this new calf 'Deepjyoti'. Earlier also videos and pictures of PM Modi with cows have been coming from the Prime Minister's residence. But the video of PM Modi with this calf is becoming quite viral.

All Videos

CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers at Hanuman Temple
Play Icon10:30
CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers at Hanuman Temple
CM Yogi makes huge statement on Gyanvapi
Play Icon02:38
CM Yogi makes huge statement on Gyanvapi
Protests continue against illegal mosques in Mandi
Play Icon11:09
Protests continue against illegal mosques in Mandi
Horrible murder case in Moradabad
Play Icon01:06
Horrible murder case in Moradabad
5 terrorists killed in Jammu Kashmir Encounter
Play Icon09:43
5 terrorists killed in Jammu Kashmir Encounter

Trending Videos

CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers at Hanuman Temple
play icon10:30
CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers at Hanuman Temple
CM Yogi makes huge statement on Gyanvapi
play icon2:38
CM Yogi makes huge statement on Gyanvapi
Protests continue against illegal mosques in Mandi
play icon11:9
Protests continue against illegal mosques in Mandi
Horrible murder case in Moradabad
play icon1:6
Horrible murder case in Moradabad
5 terrorists killed in Jammu Kashmir Encounter
play icon9:43
5 terrorists killed in Jammu Kashmir Encounter