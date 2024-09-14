videoDetails

New guest arrives at PM Modi's Residence, Video Viral

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

PM Modi Welcomes New Guest: A special guest has come to PM Modi's house. PM Modi gave information about this through social media. Prime Minister Modi has posted a video on Instagram. In which he is seen with a calf in the PM House. PM Modi is caressing the cow with great love. PM Modi told that he has named this new calf 'Deepjyoti'. Earlier also videos and pictures of PM Modi with cows have been coming from the Prime Minister's residence. But the video of PM Modi with this calf is becoming quite viral.