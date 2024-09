videoDetails

CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers at Hanuman Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 03:16 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal At Hanuman Mandir: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place after his release in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Sunita Kejriwal and other workers are also present along with CM Kejriwal.