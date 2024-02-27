trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725421
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Salman Khan's Sweet Interaction with Kids At Mumbai Airport

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Watch the heart-melting moment as Bollywood icon Salman Khan graciously interacts with adorable little fans at Mumbai Airport, all captured in this VIRAL VIDEO. Despite the tight security, Salman's genuine warmth shines through, creating a magical and unforgettable experience for the young admirers.

All Videos

Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies
Play Icon05:17
Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youngsters To Join 'MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' Campaign
Play Icon02:51
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youngsters To Join 'MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' Campaign
Eastern Army Commander Witnesses High-Tech Artillery Integration At Pokharan Field Ranges
Play Icon00:21
Eastern Army Commander Witnesses High-Tech Artillery Integration At Pokharan Field Ranges
Mukesh Sahni may join the grand alliance
Play Icon01:27
Mukesh Sahni may join the grand alliance
Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the day
Play Icon05:56
Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the day

Trending Videos

Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies
play icon5:17
Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youngsters To Join 'MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' Campaign
play icon2:51
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youngsters To Join 'MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' Campaign
Eastern Army Commander Witnesses High-Tech Artillery Integration At Pokharan Field Ranges
play icon0:21
Eastern Army Commander Witnesses High-Tech Artillery Integration At Pokharan Field Ranges
Mukesh Sahni may join the grand alliance
play icon1:27
Mukesh Sahni may join the grand alliance
Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the day
play icon5:56
Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the day