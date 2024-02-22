trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723698
VIRAL VIDEO: Shubman Gill Sparks Amazement as He Encourages Fan with Study Advice

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
In a video that has taken the internet by storm, cricketer Shubman Gill not only responds to a fan but sparks amazement with his encouragement and study advice. Gill, known for his cricket prowess, took a moment to captivate and inspire the fan by emphasizing the importance of education.

