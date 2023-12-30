trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704291
VIRAL VIDEO: Soobin's Hilarious Moment Letting His 'Intrusive Thoughts Win'; Fans Can't Stop Laughing

Dec 30, 2023
The video captures a candid scene where Soobin, seated with other TOMORROW X TOGETHER members, engages with his phone. Amidst the group, a lighthearted moment unfolds when Beomgyu yawns, adding an extra layer of charm to the already amusing atmosphere. TXT fans are thoroughly enjoying this glimpse into the playful dynamics of the group, and Soobin's endearing encounter with his intrusive thoughts has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the hearts of their adoring fanbase.

