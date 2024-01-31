trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716039
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Artist Creates Stunning Colosseum Art on Apple MacBook, Internet Hails it as a "Creative Marvel"

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
A video circulating on social media captures a street artist spray-painting an Apple laptop on the streets of Rome, Italy. Shared on X, the clip showcases the artist's talent as he transforms the laptop into a unique artwork depicting the Colosseum, the world's largest ancient amphitheatre. User @pareekhjain captioned the video, "A man let this street artist spray paint his laptop. Talent! This was filmed in Rome, Italy, next to the Colosseum." The mesmerizing transformation leaves the customer amazed.

