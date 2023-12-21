trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701321
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : the Reality Behind the Viral Video of a Man Allegedly Emerging Alive from a Crocodile's Jaw

|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us
A recent viral video claiming to capture a man miraculously emerging alive from a crocodile's jaw has stirred fear and fascination. However, a closer look reveals a surprising truth behind the sensational footage. Join us as we unravel the real story and debunk the sensational narrative, separating fact from fiction in this gripping tale of man versus crocodile.

All Videos

Opposition to carry out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Play Icon6:26
Opposition to carry out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 21st December 2023
Play Icon6:34
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 21st December 2023
Parliament security breach accused will appear today infront of Patiala House Court
Play Icon7:37
Parliament security breach accused will appear today infront of Patiala House Court
Ghaziabad logged the first case of new Coronavirus
Play Icon6:40
Ghaziabad logged the first case of new Coronavirus
Know Significance of Wearing Banana Peels from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:12
Know Significance of Wearing Banana Peels from Acharya Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Opposition to carry out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
play icon6:26
Opposition to carry out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 21st December 2023
play icon6:34
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 21st December 2023
Parliament security breach accused will appear today infront of Patiala House Court
play icon7:37
Parliament security breach accused will appear today infront of Patiala House Court
Ghaziabad logged the first case of new Coronavirus
play icon6:40
Ghaziabad logged the first case of new Coronavirus
Know Significance of Wearing Banana Peels from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:12
Know Significance of Wearing Banana Peels from Acharya Shiromani Sachin