trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715598
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Two Girls Playfully Prank by Ringing Apartment Bells and Trying to Lock Doors from Outside

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us
CCTV footage capturing two seemingly intoxicated women checking nameplates and repeatedly ringing apartment bells in a Mumbai building has gone viral. Shared by user Shrestht Poddar on X, the incident occurred on January 28, stirring discussions online.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Adorable Monkey's Hilarious 'Defeat' After Failed Attempt to Scare Tourist
Play Icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Adorable Monkey's Hilarious 'Defeat' After Failed Attempt to Scare Tourist
Uniform Civil Code bill to be released in Uttarakhand on 6th February
Play Icon6:43
Uniform Civil Code bill to be released in Uttarakhand on 6th February
MLAs Issued strict orders during JMM Alliance Meeting
Play Icon2:43
MLAs Issued strict orders during JMM Alliance Meeting
Indian Navy conducts successful Rescue operation
Play Icon0:22
Indian Navy conducts successful Rescue operation
Hemant Soren sends letter to ED
Play Icon6:42
Hemant Soren sends letter to ED

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Adorable Monkey's Hilarious 'Defeat' After Failed Attempt to Scare Tourist
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Adorable Monkey's Hilarious 'Defeat' After Failed Attempt to Scare Tourist
Uniform Civil Code bill to be released in Uttarakhand on 6th February
play icon6:43
Uniform Civil Code bill to be released in Uttarakhand on 6th February
MLAs Issued strict orders during JMM Alliance Meeting
play icon2:43
MLAs Issued strict orders during JMM Alliance Meeting
Indian Navy conducts successful Rescue operation
play icon0:22
Indian Navy conducts successful Rescue operation
Hemant Soren sends letter to ED
play icon6:42
Hemant Soren sends letter to ED