VIRAL VIDEO: Unusual Snake Sighting - Hilarious Clip Leaves Netizens Confused

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Snake Encounters: From AC ducts to ceiling fans, people have faced enough surprising snake moments. A recent online clip added to the confusion, featuring a snake coiled around a stick with its head hanging towards the ground. Adding to the mystery, the reptile had a pair of shorts in its mouth, leaving netizens both amused and perplexed. This bizarre snake incident has triggered laughter and plenty of head-scratching.

