Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2789174https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/giriraj-singh-attacks-congress-over-shimla-mosque-row-2789174.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Giriraj Singh attacks Congress over Shimla Mosque row

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has attacked the Congress over the ongoing Hindu agitation against the illegal mosque in Sanjauli, Shimla. Giriraj Singh said that Rahul Gandhi should listen to the statement of the Himachal minister. Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on the statement given by Himachal Pradesh minister Anirudh Singh in the assembly, when we talk about NRC, Rahul Gandhi opposes it but in the presence of the Congress government in Himachal, the Congress ministers in the House are saying that it should be investigated and people should be given a certificate, that is, there should be an NRC.

All Videos

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP Encounters
Play Icon44:07
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP Encounters
Another attack by Wolf in UP's Bahraich
Play Icon07:39
Another attack by Wolf in UP's Bahraich
Another Bid Revelation in Kolkata's RGK hospital Murder Case
Play Icon04:42
Another Bid Revelation in Kolkata's RGK hospital Murder Case
Controversy erupts over Tilak and Kalawa!
Play Icon02:02
Controversy erupts over Tilak and Kalawa!
Student expelled for bringing Non Veg in School
Play Icon04:53
Student expelled for bringing Non Veg in School

Trending Videos

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP Encounters
play icon44:7
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP Encounters
Another attack by Wolf in UP's Bahraich
play icon7:39
Another attack by Wolf in UP's Bahraich
Another Bid Revelation in Kolkata's RGK hospital Murder Case
play icon4:42
Another Bid Revelation in Kolkata's RGK hospital Murder Case
Controversy erupts over Tilak and Kalawa!
play icon2:2
Controversy erupts over Tilak and Kalawa!
Student expelled for bringing Non Veg in School
play icon4:53
Student expelled for bringing Non Veg in School