Giriraj Singh attacks Congress over Shimla Mosque row

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 02:16 PM IST

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has attacked the Congress over the ongoing Hindu agitation against the illegal mosque in Sanjauli, Shimla. Giriraj Singh said that Rahul Gandhi should listen to the statement of the Himachal minister. Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on the statement given by Himachal Pradesh minister Anirudh Singh in the assembly, when we talk about NRC, Rahul Gandhi opposes it but in the presence of the Congress government in Himachal, the Congress ministers in the House are saying that it should be investigated and people should be given a certificate, that is, there should be an NRC.