Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2789099https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/samajwadi-party-chief-akhilesh-yadav-criticizes-up-encounters-2789099.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP Encounters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: A criminal who has a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, who has dozens of criminal cases registered against him, who has committed a robbery worth Rs 5 crore, and who has attacked the policemen. and then he is killed in an encounter. Is it justified to call that encounter fake? But this is what is happening in UP. Akhilesh Yadav has linked the encounter of the accused Mangesh Yadav, who was killed in the encounter, to caste and called it fake. and has demanded an investigation. Now Akhilesh Yadav is alleging that pressure is being put on the officials to change the medical report. But the question is that apart from Mangesh, 3 other accused in this incident were of Yadav caste but Akhilesh Yadav is not saying anything about them. The question is whether the issue of caste is being raised only after looking at one's political gains and losses. Will the police now take action based on caste?

All Videos

Another attack by Wolf in UP's Bahraich
Play Icon07:39
Another attack by Wolf in UP's Bahraich
Another Bid Revelation in Kolkata's RGK hospital Murder Case
Play Icon04:42
Another Bid Revelation in Kolkata's RGK hospital Murder Case
Controversy erupts over Tilak and Kalawa!
Play Icon02:02
Controversy erupts over Tilak and Kalawa!
Student expelled for bringing Non Veg in School
Play Icon04:53
Student expelled for bringing Non Veg in School
Non Veg banned in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for two days
Play Icon01:02
Non Veg banned in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for two days

Trending Videos

Another attack by Wolf in UP's Bahraich
play icon7:39
Another attack by Wolf in UP's Bahraich
Another Bid Revelation in Kolkata's RGK hospital Murder Case
play icon4:42
Another Bid Revelation in Kolkata's RGK hospital Murder Case
Controversy erupts over Tilak and Kalawa!
play icon2:2
Controversy erupts over Tilak and Kalawa!
Student expelled for bringing Non Veg in School
play icon4:53
Student expelled for bringing Non Veg in School
Non Veg banned in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for two days
play icon1:2
Non Veg banned in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for two days