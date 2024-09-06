videoDetails

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP Encounters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

To The Point: A criminal who has a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, who has dozens of criminal cases registered against him, who has committed a robbery worth Rs 5 crore, and who has attacked the policemen. and then he is killed in an encounter. Is it justified to call that encounter fake? But this is what is happening in UP. Akhilesh Yadav has linked the encounter of the accused Mangesh Yadav, who was killed in the encounter, to caste and called it fake. and has demanded an investigation. Now Akhilesh Yadav is alleging that pressure is being put on the officials to change the medical report. But the question is that apart from Mangesh, 3 other accused in this incident were of Yadav caste but Akhilesh Yadav is not saying anything about them. The question is whether the issue of caste is being raised only after looking at one's political gains and losses. Will the police now take action based on caste?