Another attack by Wolf in UP's Bahraich

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

UP Bahraich Wolf Attack: The terror of wolves in Bahraich, UP is not coming to an end. Meanwhile, the villagers once again saw 4 wolves last night. The villagers have shared their ordeal with Zee News. Meanwhile, the attack of a man-eating wolf has been witnessed. The man-eating wolf has made a 12-year-old child its prey. Let us tell you that the wolf was dragging the child by the neck. During this, the family members saved the child with great difficulty.