VIRAL VIDEO : Veena Artist's 'Jamal Kudu' Cover Wins Hearts on Social Media

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
The 2023 release 'Animal' stirred up online debates about its plot, but the unanimous consensus is that the song 'Jamal Kudu' is a chart-topper. Instagram is flooded with reels showcasing people's love for the track. The latest trend is a veena cover of this 'Animal' hit, offering a fresh musical perspective.

