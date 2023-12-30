trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704287
VIRAL VIDEO : Woman Enters Gym with Painted Body, Ignites Internet Backlash

|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
A woman decided to go to the gym wearing body paint and shared a video of it on social media. But things didn't go as she expected. Instead of support, many people criticized her for not following proper gym etiquette, calling it inappropriate. The video sparked a debate about personal expression and what's considered acceptable in shared spaces.

