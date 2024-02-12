trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720510
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Model Turns Heads in London with Her 'Lehenga' On A Train

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
A viral video features Shraddha, a Spanish-Indian model with 1,68,000 Instagram followers, turning heads in London streets wearing a captivating red 'lehenga'. The reel showcases her riding the London tube, receiving attention and curious glances for her unique attire. Shraddha, a digital marketer and viral media expert, continues to captivate viewers with her vibrant presence.

